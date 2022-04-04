Historic home destroyed by fire in Washington County

Several fire agencies tried to fight back the flames, but the fire spread too fast and the home was destroyed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Several fire agencies across the Brazos Valley responded to a fire at a historic home in Washington County Monday.

The fire happened to the large structure on Flat Prairie Road and Egypt Lane. The home was undergoing renovations after it was damaged in storms back in 2020.

The beautiful home was believed to have been built in the 1880s and has been an important piece of the county's history by many who have lived, worked or owned the property.

The blaze appeared to have started in the upper levels of the home and despite an attempt to save the historical structure, the fire spread too quickly and destroyed the home.

Fire agencies with Washington County, Meyersville, Rocky Creek, Chappell Hill, Mill Creek, Salem and Navasota all responded to help put out the fire.