Fire crews investigating blaze at Sundance Apartments in College Station

Several people had to leave the building where the fire started.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Investigators are doing a walk-thru at a building of the Sundance Apartments in College Station Sunday. This, after a fire broke out just after 11 Saturday night in the building and caused everyone within the 16 unit building to leave their homes.

Fire officials were called to the 800 block of Harvey Road after reports of a fire blazing on the second floor were made. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building by the time fire crews were able to get there. Firefighters worked to save as much of the building, but a large hole was left in the middle of the structure.

Sunday, the area remained taped off as people stood in the park and watched investigators move throughout the building.