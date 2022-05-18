Kinder Ready Learning Center in Bryan closed Thursday after fire scare

Firefighters got to the scene and while the fire was not yet able to ignite, they stopped it before the blaze broke out.

BRYAN, Texas — Several fire crews were called out to a fire at Kinder Ready Learning Center on Sulphur Springs Road Wednesday night. Firefighters got to the scene and realized there was smoke in the attic of the building.

Upon investigating, it was discovered a fan left on in the bathroom of the learning center overheated and began sparking. They said there was a lot of smoke, but the fire never really ignited.

The owners of Kinder Ready Learning Center were at the scene. Fire officials said the fan and the walls of the bathroom were damaged. The owners have now closed the learning center for Thursday, but it's not known yet how soon they will reopen.

Bryan Fire Fighters were alerted the Learning Center had smoke coming from Learning Center near Texas Ave. Mrs and Mr Dewayne Mosley said the smoke and sparks came from bathroom fan, no one was hurt. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/6DyYMouJdp — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) May 19, 2022

The cost of the damage is not yet known. No one was hurt.