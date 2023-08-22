Grass fire near High Point Elementary in Temple reportedly under control following evacuations

According to Belton ISD, students are being evacuated to Lake Belton High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced that a grass fire at the intersection of Prairie View Road and FM 317 near High Point Elementary sparked evacuations on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The district said High Point students were already released to either buses, parent pick-up or walking prior to the fire occurring.

According to the school district, about 55 students who were waiting for parent pickup at High Point were evacuated to the nearby Lake Belton High School as a precaution.

Belton ISD said students were quickly reunited with their parents and pickup has since been completed.

Neither students nor schools were in imminent danger of the fire, according to BISD. Students at Lake Belton High School were reportedly dismissed regularly without issue.

Buses from Lake Belton Middle School and North Belton Middle School may be around an hour late due to reroutes and traffic delays, said BISD.

There is a grass fire in the area of High Point Elementary. Students are being evacuated to Lake Belton High School. Parents can pick their students up inside the auxiliary gym in the west side of the campus. Posted by Belton ISD on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Fire crews on the scene say they let the fire burn back to an access road between the High Point and Lake Belton schools. This was done so that the fire wouldn't jump as it is a grass and vegetation fire, according to the fire personnel.

The crews also noted that the smoke was the biggest problem as it was all going toward High Point Elementary, prompting Belton ISD to evacuate the school.

The fire is reportedly under control as of 4:30 p.m.

BISD thanked Temple Fire and Rescue and the Temple Police Department for their quick response to the fire.

This is a developing story and 6 News will continue to update as more information becomes available