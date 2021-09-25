Fire at Texas Motor Speedway started by propane tank explosion, officials say

There were no reported injuries and a nearby building suffered some damage, according to officials.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Heavy flames and smoke were seen during an event at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon after a propane tank exploded.

A spokesperson for the race track said the tank belonged to a vendor at the track rental event.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no reported injuries that required medical attention, according to the spokesperson.

A nearby building did see some minor damage from the fire.