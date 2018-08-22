COLLEGE STATION, Texas—As thousands of Aggies moved in over the weekend, the College Station Fire Department is reminding students to practice fire safety.

Firefighters were on campus Tuesday, showing students what can happen when a small candle ignites a big flame.

By using side-by-side, mock dorm rooms, firefighters demonstrated how can fast a room can burn without a sprinkler system in one room.

And, without a smoke alarm to send a warning about the fire, a fast-spreading flame leaves little time for anyone to get out of the building safely.

In the other room, firefighters showed students how fast a sprinkler system can suppress a fire, and a working smoke alarm will send an alert to get out of the burning building.

The flames in the mock burn reached temperatures of 800 degrees.

It’s a reality that most students don’t get to see up-close.

“It's very eye-opening for them because they don't realize how quickly fires can spread,” said Prevention Officer Christina Seidel.

“It also helps them understand how hot they get. And on this hot day- you can only imagine how much hotter it's going to be inside,” she added.

Texas A&M Residence Life said that all dorm rooms on-campus have smoke alarms and sprinkler systems in each room.

Firefighters said they hope today’s lesson will reach to students who live in off-campus apartments or houses.

“For those students who live off-campus, those apartments and houses may not necessarily be sprinkled, and that’s something we want people to look at before they move in,” said Seidel.

“Smoke alarms do save lives,” she added.

