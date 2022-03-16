No injuries in fire at Plainfield Walmart Distribution Center, according to chief

The Hendricks County Communications Center confirmed the fire is at the Walmart Distribution Center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy.

AVON, Ind. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire that erupted at a warehouse in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon.

The Hendricks County Communications Center got a call at 11:57 a.m. about a fire at the Walmart Distribution Center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy., near Ronald Reagan Parkway and East County Road 100 South.

Plainfield firefighters were training nearby and arrived three minutes later to the building fully engulfed. Firefighters tried to battle the flames inside until about 12:45 p.m. and then moved to a defensive position outside.

Plainfield FD Chief Brent Anderson said all 1,000 employees at the distribution center are accounted for at this time and got out safely. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Anderson said 18 fire agencies are helping in the effort.

Workers were taken to an off-site facility, where the ATF and Indiana State Fire Marshal questioned them about the fire. They were then shuttled to a reunification site at 1750 Smith Road.

"It's going to be difficult to contain this," Aldridge said. "If you live in neighborhoods north of this facility, I'd say you should stay indoors and keep your windows and doors shut."

Anderson echoed those statements, saying people in the path of the plume should shelter in place until further guidance is given. IDEM is responding to monitor air quality.

The National Weather Service posted a 3-D view of radar data of the smoke plume and also shared a satellite loop showing the smoke was visible via satellite imagery.

Visible satellite imagery showing the smoke plume from the fire in Plainfield, IN this afternoon. #inwx pic.twitter.com/PHMXJ6VUuy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 16, 2022

Firefighters say the public should not handle any of the debris from the fire.

Photos of these materials are popping up on social media. This is debris from the Walmart Distribution Center on fire. These materials can be very toxic. Do not handle these materials. pic.twitter.com/TXuWQ5dqdY — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) March 16, 2022

It is not clear yet what caused the fire at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility. Firefighters said the fire systems inside the warehouse were working correctly, but the fire was too much for the system to handle. Anderson did say the system was key to allowing all the employees to get out safely.

There were nearly 200 firefighters from a dozen agencies battling the flames. As of 3 p.m., firefighters were looking at having to scale back operations due to water concerns. For hours, crews had been pumping water and said that effort was not sustainable. Crews were looking at how to get water from other areas including a nearby pond. They said this would be a 24-hour operation.

Police and firefighters have asked people to avoid the area so first responders can assist in the incident.

