COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The first Yell Practice of the Texas A&M football season begins this Wednesday August 28 at 10 pm, preceding the first football game on Thursday August 29 against Texas State.

Gates will open to the public at 9 pm, and a Champion Pop-Up-Shop will take place outside Kyle Field near the 12th Man Statue from 7 pm to 10 pm.

To help navigate through Bryan/College Station, campus, and gameday traffic for the event and the rest of football season, the Texas A&M Transportation Services created a comprehensive plan with everything you need to know regarding the upcoming season. Get ready to yell! Gig’em!

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: