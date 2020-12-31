First-time voters discuss what voting in the 2020 election means to them

"I feel like it's our voice now," Yasmine Duhe said. She feels like this election could change a lot for young people like her.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Early voting for Texas has officially blown past the turnout for the 2016 Election. Many Elections officials said that's thanks to a lot of young voters casting their ballots. Just days before the end of early voting in Texas, young voters are talking about why this year's election season means so much to them.

Ceion Scott, who is a Prairie View student, said she has been waiting to cast her ballot since she was eight years old. This year, the 19-year-old can officially check it off her To-Do List.

"I've always gone with my mom since I was like around eight," Scott said. "I remember that was like my first time going to vote with her and seeing the environment that it was."

Hey Panthers! Have you voted yet? Today is the last day for early voting in Texas!

#PVAMUVOTES 🗳💜💛 — Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) October 30, 2020

Scott said people who have trouble deciding who to vote for or if they should even take the time to vote, should first take the time to learn about the candidates and if their values fit in with the voter's.

"I feel like if you watch the debates and you keep up with the news, you get more of an understanding of who you want to vote for," Scott said, "and what's going on in America."

Other first-time voters, like 18-year-old Yasmine Duhe said this election could change a lot of things for Gen-Z voters like herself.

"I feel like it's our voice now. We're the ones who have to deal with the next president for the next four years," Duhe said. "We're going to be affected by it."

As for where young and first-time voters get their information, Anthony Fatal said he mostly turns to social media.

"My news that I get for the election, I probably get that from maybe Twitter," he said. Scott agrees with Fatal.

"I feel like our generation, we do tend to talk more about politics," she said. "I feel like that's how we sort of communicate our beliefs and stuff like that through social media and Twitter."

As for why it's important for young voices to be heard on Election Day, Fatal said he believes it's a serious situation. "I think our lives depend on it this year."