Three people in custody and facing several charges including human smuggling, BCSO says

“I’m speechless, because I would never think anything would happen in this quiet, little neighborhood."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Five human-smuggling victims were found at a south-side home on Tuesday, and three people arrested on a litany of charges.

Bexar County deputies were called out to the 400 block of W Pyron Avenue, between South Flores and Pleasanton Road, around 10:30 a.m. after they made a traffic stop and discovered a kilo of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search the man's home and found five migrants – four men and one woman ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s – from Mexico.

The migrants told deputies they got to the home Monday night and were charged several thousand dollars. BCSO officials said they were not sure how long this home has been used as a "stash house" for migrants.

“The bottom portion of the residence it doesn’t looks like a maintained home," said BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia. "Upstairs (is) completely emptied just like we would see in a stash house, leading me to believe that this potentially was.”

A stolen Ford F-150 and more than $600,000 in cash were also found on the property, according to authorities.

Ari Jimenez, a former Homeland Security Investigations agent, said that, from his experience, stash houses can be found anywhere within the city.

“It’s not easy to find them," Jimenez said. "We have found, in San Antonio proper, stash houses near schools, near places of worship, near churches. So it takes investigations.”

Michael Perez, a resident who lives near where the scene unfolded Tuesday, said he was shocked to learn about the possible stash house, adding he's glad the migrants are OK.

“I’m speechless, because I would never think anything would happen in this quiet, little neighborhood," Perez said.

Three people in all were arrested, including 23-year-old Jorge Armando Morano Morenoa, the driver pulled over by deputies. The other suspects are 42-year-old Jorge Armando Morado and 43-year-old Rosa Elena Moreno Rodriguez. They face several charges, including engaging in organizing criminal activity, drug possession, smuggling, money laundering and car theft.

They're behind bars on a combined bond of $880,000.

“They turned what could’ve just easily been a drug bust here," Garcia said. "We are rescuing five smuggling victims, so it’s a big win for us."

>>MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.