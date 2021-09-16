Five years after her discovery "Madisonville Jane Doe" is still an unknown

Madison Country Sheriff’s Office is working with the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley to identify the remains of the child.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — Friday marks the fifth anniversary of the skeletal remains of a young girl being found in Madisonville and later being named the “Madisonville Jane Doe.”

The body was first discovered just adjacent to the west frontage road of I-45 on September 17, 2016.

Since then, investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have been working with the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley to help identify the body.

Officials believe the girl was between two to six years old at the time of death and either being Caucasian or Hispanic with Native American lineage.

Chuck Fleeger, The Executive Director for the Amber Alert Network for Brazos Valley, said even though she was discovered five years ago, they still need help identifying Jane Doe.

“What we need people to do is take action and tell her story," Fleeger said, "It's going to come down to somebody saying, 'Hey, I think I know who that little girl was.' "

