Flag a Friend initiative in place to support veteran groups

BRYAN, Texas — Wreaths Across America and VFW Post 4692 have put forth a new initiative to raise money for their respective organizations' efforts in the future.

The 'Flag a Friend' initiative allows people to purchase flags for a limited time to honor those who've put others lives before their own.

This fundraiser isn't exclusive to veterans, though. Ellen Fuller, the Volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America, said that this could be used to honor first responders and other people in the line service. She also said their groups got the idea based on their efforts in previous holidays.

"We do have lots of flags because we put them out for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, so we thought there no good just sitting around. They could be doing some good sending that message," said Fuller.

Dennis Velasquez, the Junior Vice Commander of VFW Post 4692, said that this initiative reinstates the value of patriotism in our community.

"It's all patriotic and we all get involved and stuff. When we all get involved in stuff, it makes us feel like we're keeping the tradition going and you honor that flag and what patriotism is all about," said Velasquez.

To learn more about this program you can go to the Wreaths Across America website or email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com.