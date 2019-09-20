BRYAN, Texas — The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda continue to meander in eastern Texas this evening.

This has allowed for parts of southeastern Texas to pickup 20-40" of rain. Rain amounts have been much lighter and more isolated in the Brazos Valley. The airport in College Station picked up 0.50" of rain today. More rain is expected this evening into the overnight hours for the Brazos Valley--including Bryan-College Station. The rain will be spotty in nature but where heavier rain develops, isolated flash flooding is a concern with up to 2" of rain possible.

There is a Flash Flood Watch for Bryan-College Station through 7:00AM Friday morning. If you have evening plans, make sure you pack the umbrella and exercise caution on wet roadways. If you encounter a road covered in water, make sure you turn around.

Rain chances will begin to slowly diminish heading into Friday night through the weekend.

Get up-to-the-date information and the latest radar on KAGSTV.com/Weather.

OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KAGSTV.COM: