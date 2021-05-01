Heavy rain, flooding forces cancellation of Texas MS 150 for 2021

Organizers said after changing weather conditions brought the threat of flooding, the ride was potentially unsafe.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For the second year in a row, the organizers behind Texas MS 150 have had to cancel their bike ride, this time, due to the changing weather conditions.

The bike ride was to take place on Saturday, May 1, starting in either Houston or La Grange and ending at Kyle Field on Texas A&M's campus. In total, bikers put their pedals to the medal, going between 70 and 100 miles. However, after heavy rain brought the threat of flooding, organizers said they had to cancel due to unsafe riding conditions.

The organization consulted with crews on the ground along the route and also made the decision based on their observations.

WEEKEND UPDATE – Bike MS: Texas MS 150 Canceled



Due to the inclement weather, Bike MS organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel Bike MS: Texas MS 150 scheduled for today, May 1. pic.twitter.com/IOpbwpBuzC — Bike MS: Texas MS 150 (@TexasMS150) May 1, 2021

On its website, the organization asked that bicyclists do not attempt to continue on with the ride. A message posted on the Bike MS: Texas 150 website said "While the weather has impacted our plans, we will not let it hinder our commitment to end MS!"

Bike MS is an organization and its annual bike ride has 68 races every year across the country, all for raising money to find a cure and treatments for MS.

Last year, the ride was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said it would issue the next steps for Bike MS Texas by next week.