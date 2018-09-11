While Huntsville will look to lock up the outright District 10-5A Division II title on Friday night, there is another massive game in the Brazos Valley.

Number 15 Burton travels to Bryan to take on Snook at Allen Academy where the District 14-2A Division II championship is on the line.

As you would expect, the showdown between the Panthers and Bluejays is our Friday Night Lights game of the week. Both programs are 3-0 in league play and riding five-game winning streaks. History could be made folks because Snook has never won a district title.

Burton meanwhile is gunning for a third consecutive league championship.

