We continue our Friday Night Lights previews with Anderson-Shiro out of Class 3A Division II. Dating back to 2015, the Owls have lost 21 games in row including going winless the past two seasons.

The arrow is pointing up though for head coach Brad Hodges and company as the program has 20 returning starters. After taking their lumps as freshmen and sophomore the players are excited to start surprising a few teams and show their improvement.

There hasn't been much to hoot and holler about in Owl country lately, but that could soon change.

