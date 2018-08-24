We continue our Friday Night Lights previews with Buffalo out of Class 3A Division II. Talk about a program on the rise. The Bison won just six games in 2014 and 2015, but have exploded for 18 victories the past two seasons.

In fact, Buffalo captured its first double-digit win campaign last year for the first time since the 1960's. Gary Grubbs is out after four seasons, and now former Rockdale offensive coordinator Brandon Houston is in charge in Bison country.

Predicted to win District 7-3A Division II title, Buffalo is looking to advance past the area round of the playoffs for the first time ever.

