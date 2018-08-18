We continue our Friday Night Lights previews with a program that continues to climb the ladder. Since going 0-10 in 2015, Hearne has improved each year.

During the 2016 season, the Eagles went 5 and 6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. In 2017, head coach Ricky Sargent and company rattled off nine victories, including going a perfect 6-0 in league play to win a district title.

So, the only way to go up in 2018 is to capture double-digit wins, and make it to at least round three. You can bet that is the Eagles goal, who will begin the season ranked number eight in Class 2A Division I according to Texas Football.

© 2018 KAGS