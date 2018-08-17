Snook, out of Class 2A Division II, is next up in our Friday Night Lights previews. The Bluejays are led by Damon Allen who rushed for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last year while also racking up nearly 100 tackles.

Despite his best effort though, Snook went 3 and 7 and missed the playoffs. So, its clear Allen needs some help and other players are ready to step up.

In a district with Burton, the road to a league title isn't easy, but with 16 starters back the Bluejays fully expect to make the playoffs.

