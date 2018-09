The high school football seasons kicks off this week with a slew of games in the Brazos Valley.

A list of the high school football games for Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1. can be found below. KAGS will update this list with final game scores as they become available.

FRIDAY AUGUST 31ST GAMES

CLASS 6A

WALLER- 10

BRYAN- 20 FINAL

CLASS 5A

A&M CONSOLIDATED- 48

KILLEEN ELLISON- 7 FINAL

RICHMOND FOSTER- 38

#7 COLLEGE STATION- 42 FINAL

HUNTSVILLE- 34

WILLIS- 24 FINAL

RUDDER -14

BASTROP- 36 FINAL

MAGNOLIA WEST- 61

BRENHAM- 21 FINAL

CLASS 4A

BELLAIRE EPISCOPAL-34

NAVASOTA- 28 FINAL

BELLVILLE- 10

MADISONVILLE- 7 FINAL

CALDWELL- 21

EDNA- 42 FINAL

CLASS 3A

#5 ROCKDALE- 16

GIDDINGS- 17 FINAL

#24 CAMERON YOE- 49

MEXIA- 34 FINAL

#10 FRANKLIN- 50

#17 HEARNE- 7 FINAL

CROCKETT- 28

#23 BUFFALO- 33 FINAL

#7 BURTON- 20

#10 LEXINGTON - 54 FINAL

ANDERSON-SHIRO- 13

ROSEBUD-LOTT- 6 FINAL

CLASS 2A

CENTERVILLE- 22

ELKHART- 14 FINAL

NORMANGEE- 23

#19 BREMOND- 64 FINAL

LEON 35

MILDRED 33 FINAL

MILANO 0

GRAPELAND 27 FINAL

SOMERVILLE 6

IOLA- 32 FINAL

SNOOK- 28

GRANGER- 13 FINAL

6-MAN

OAKWOOD 58

STRAWN 0 FINAL

HILL COUNTRY CHRISTIAN- 36

CALVERT- 66 FINAL

TAPPS

BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN

TAPPS 6-MAN

BVCHEA 7

BAYTOWN CHRISTIAN 52 FINAL

AUSTIN ACHIEVE 47

ALLEN ACADEMY 51 FINAL

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST

ST. JOSEPH vs.

ETCA @ ALLEN ACADEMY- 6 PM

