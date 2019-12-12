BRYAN, Texas —

Downtown Bryan’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13th, and you don’t want to miss it!

This year set a record for most participation from the community, with just under 60 entries into the parade this year.

"We have everything from Bryan ISD school groups and community non-profits to Downtown Bryan businesses and local first responders," said Katelyn Brown, the events coordinator for the Downtown Bryan Association in a press release.

The parade will start at 24th St. and Bryan Ave. It will turn on 28th St, and continue on Main St. with Santa Claus ending the parade.

Bryan Ave. from 24th to MLK will close at 4:30 p.m. and from MLK to 28th and Bryan Ave from 24th to 28th will close at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

All roads will be re-opened after the parade.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Parade of Trees hoping to find cure for Alzheimer's disease this holiday season

College Station High School students saving lives one drop at a time

12 Strays of Christmas: Aggieland Humane encourages holiday adoptions