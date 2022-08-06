Retired BPD assistant chief acquitted on assault charge

BRYAN, Texas — A former assistant chief with the Bryan Police Department was acquitted on an assault charge that came from an incident in 2020.
A jury found Wayland Rawls, 49, not guilty after he was accused of getting in a fight with another person during a fundraising event on February 8, 2020. He turned himself into police on February 19 after a Texas Rangers investigation resulted in an assault charge.
Rawls pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and his trial started on Monday. According to his attorney, a jury brought back a "not guilty" plea in under an hour.
Rawls worked with the Bryan Police Department for 24 years before he retired on February 25, 2020. He was in charge of Patrol Services at the time of his retirement.