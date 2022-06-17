The administrator for the 'Aggies Helping Aggies' Facebook group said she received more than 50 responses from educators looking for supplies.

BRYAN, Texas — Cindy Hons, the former educator, provides supplies for Aggies teachers through her Facebook page.

Hons is an administrator for the 'Aggies Helping Aggies' Facebook page. Since 2019. Hons said she writes posts on her page, asking teachers to submit items needed for their classrooms.

Hons said that since their original post, she and other administrators received hundreds of responses from educators. The post had more than 50 responses from educators and has looked for more ways to honor educators.

“We’ve had a lot already, instantly as soon as it was posted. I think I posted it yesterday, and I think there’s 50 already," said Hons

Hons mentioned Aggies from across the country have submitted wish lists that contain items needed for their classrooms. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 1983 and started teaching in 1987.

“I taught middle school math, primarily sixth through eighth-grade math for 26 years, I then substituted for four years after retiring," said Hons.

Hons said she had first-hand experience of what teachers experience in the classroom.