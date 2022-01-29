Former President Donald Trump suggests pardons for Jan. 6 Capitol riot participants if reelected during Conroe rally

The rally was held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Trump at the event.

CONROE, Texas — Former President Donald Trump visited Conroe, Texas, as a part of his "Save America Rally" on Saturday, January 29.

The rally was held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. At the rally, Trump suggested he would consider pardoning people involved in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot if he ran for and won the presidency in 2024.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly," said Trump. "We will treat them fairly. and if it requires pardons we will give them pardons."

"I am the only governor in the history of the united states who is building a wall on our border," Abbott boasted.