SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Texas State has hired West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as its next head coach.

Texas State announced the hiring Wednesday. Spavital succeeds Everett Withers, who was fired after winning just seven games in three seasons.

Spavital guided one of the nation's top offenses this season as No. 15 West Virginia went 8-3 and had a chance to play in the Big 12 title game until a 59-56 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma.

Texas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference and has been playing at the FBS level since 2012.

Spavital has been as assistant coach for 11 seasons, with previous stops at Oklahoma State, Houston and Texas A&M. He spent the last two seasons at West Virginia.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 KAGS