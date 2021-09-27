Former VP Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M November 11

Pence is speaking on campus as part of his campus lecture tour.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak on the campus of Texas A&M University this fall.

Pence will be on campus as part of Young America's Foundation's campus lecture series. This is the first date that has been released in the 2021-2022 tour, but more dates are expected to be released in the next few weeks.

The event will be hosted by the Texas A&M chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. This group works to spread the conservative message by getting involved in activism projects and hosting speaker events.

"Our organization strives to elevate conservative voices and to spread traditional values to a new generation of conservatives," said Caleb Haisler, who is chairman of the Texas A&M Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

The former VP is expected to discuss his views on education and spreading what he calls a "case for freedom."

"As freedom comes under attack in our schools, it's imperative that the next generation ensures the advancement of pro-America ideas," Pence stated in a press release on the event.

The event will be held November 11 at Rudder Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public, but you must obtain a ticket to attend the event. Ticketing information is expected to be released within the next couple of weeks.

