COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M are celebrating their 30th year anniversary on Friday Nov. 15. The galleries will be holding a 30th anniversary party with an immersive opera in the Forsyth Galleries, located on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center.

The opera was written exclusively for the galleries by composer Nathan Felix of Austin, according to Jenn Korolenko, curator of education and public programs.

“Mr. Felix approached us many months ago in hopes of collaborating on a program, and the 30th anniversary party just felt like the right place and time to have an immersive experience in our spaces,” said Korolenko.

Felix, who got his start writing and playing for bands, most notably The Noise Revival Orchestra, based the musical compositions on three paintings of Native Americans he selected from the galleries’ collections. All three paintings chosen by Felix will be on display during the event.

The Texas A&M, Bryan/College Station, and surrounding communities are invited to attend the party, while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and an open bar serving beer and wine. Guests can also view current art exhibitions and experience the immersive opera in a museum setting.

“Of course we're looking to appeal to Texas A&M students, but these programs are free and open to the public, both campus and community,” said Korolenko.

The Forsyth will also be celebrating throughout the coming year with other free events and a Nov. 23 field trip to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH), which is already at capacity, to view works by Berthe Morisot.

Established in 1989, the Forsyth Galleries have been an epicenter of diverse artistic endeavors on the Texas A&M campus. Open Tuesday- Sunday, admission into the galleries is always free. For more information about the exhibits currently on display, click here.