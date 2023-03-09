Fort Cavazos Fire Department says it's monitoring a 300-acre fire, no structures in the area

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Fort Cavazos Fire Department announced that it is monitoring a 300-acre fire in the Fort Cavazos area on Sunday, Sept. 3.
According to the Army post, wind with gusts up to 40 miles per hour are carrying smoke from the fire into the City of Killeen.
Fort Cavazos says crews will monitor it overnight and utilize aerial water drops in the morning.
The Army post also notes that no structures are in the area of the fire.
