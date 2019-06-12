COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students and parents in College Station ISD have less than a week to honor their favorite teacher or principal.

The College Station ISD Education Foundation, in partnership with Light Pediatric Dentistry, are honoring teachers with its Star Educator award.

For just $10, students can recognize and thank their favorite staff member at College Station ISD. The educator will get a congratulatory card, a Star Educator pin, and recognition in The Eagle newspaper and on the foundation's website.

"I really believe our teachers are the cornerstone for what we do in our community, for our future, for our students," Teresa Benden, the director College Station ISD Education Foundation. "I wish we could do more for them".

The money from the Star Educator award will go back into College Station ISD Education Foundation. The foundation provides things like scholarships and books for students.

The last day to get a Star Educator award is Dec. 13th.

