Four arrested after deadly shooting in Normangee

Authorities said the four suspects drove away from the scene, but later crashed their car in Limestone County.

NORMANGEE, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person is dead and four people have been arrested after a shooting in Normangee Sunday.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities were called to the area around CR 499 in Normangee after reports of shots being fired. Authorities found one person suffering from serious injuries at the scene and that person later died, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press released from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, authorities said four people got into a car at the scene and drove away. Authorities chased the suspect vehicle into Limestone County, where the driver allegedly lost control of the car and it crashed near FM 3371 and State Highway 164 East.

According to the sheriff's office, they said three people were arrested at the scene of the crash but a fourth person ran before they could be taken into custody.

The Groesbeck Police Department said the search for the fourth person took place near FM 39 and Limestone CR 445. They described the fourth person as a man between 5'8" and 5'10" tall around 220 pounds wearing all black clothing. Texas DPS troopers later reported the man had been found and has been arrested.