College Station police have reopened all lanes of South Texas Avenue after four cars were involved in a crash.

The crash was reported around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. Our reporter at the scene said it did not appear anyone suffered major injuries and tow trucks arrived shortly to begin hauling away the cars.

College Station police tell KAGS they will release more information later today. We'll keep you updated.

