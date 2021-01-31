Four people arrested after allegedly committing two weekend robberies in Bryan

Authorities said three men and a juvenile male were all arrested shortly after the second robbery.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police officers arrested four people after two robberies early Saturday morning.

Brian Andrews, 20, of Spring, Thomas Watkins, 20, of Hempstead and Tariq Carter, 20, of Houston have all been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. A fourth person, identified as a juvenile male, was also arrested.

Authorities said the first robbery happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Foch Street on January 30. Two victims said four guys approached them and robbed them at gunpoint. The four guys took off in a white sedan, according to a witness at the scene, as well as one of the victim's wallets and both of their phones.

About a half hour later, Bryan police officers were called to a local apartment complex. A man there said he had just been robbed at gunpoint by three men in a white car while at Williamson Park around 1 a.m.

The victim told police they saw a white car circling the park slowly, then three men got out of the car and one of them came over to them. The victim said the two were making "small talk" when another kid walked over, pointed a gun at them and demanded the victim hand over everything in their pockets. The victim said the kid pointing the gun at them said "I don't want to shoot you," and one of the men told the victim, "This is what we have to do to make money."

The victim handed over their phone and the guys all got into the white sedan and drove away. The victim told police he had been tracking his phone using the 'find my iPhone' app. Bryan authorities were able to contact Waller County deputies and the deputies were able to pull the car over near Hempstead.

Authorities said after searching the white vehicle, they found the stolen property, as well as marijuana in the car. Watkins, Andrews and Carter were arrested and taken to the Waller County Sheriff's Office. The juvenile was also arrested.

Investigators said there is video surveillance at Williamson Park that matches the description of the men, as well as shows the robbery of the victim there. While searching the vehicle, investigators said they found an Uzi under the driver's seat and a pistol under the passenger's seat.