Fourth person involved in fatal Centerville crash has died

The deadly crash has now claimed the lives of four young adults.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth passenger involved in the deadly Centerville crash, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died on Monday, Dec. 12.

According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional and listed as being in critical condition after a single-car crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at about 12:30 a.m., a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree after going off the roadway on South Cass Street, Texas DPS says.

According to authorities, the driver, 20 year-old Andrew Resendez, was pronounced dead at the scene along with two passengers, 20-year-old Whitney Escobar and 22-year-old Jairus Johnson.

GoFundMe pages are set up to help the family pay for the funeral expenses for Resendez and Escobar. You can donate to Resendez's page here and Escobar's page here.