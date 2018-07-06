When students of the Franklin Independent School District return to school for the 2018-2019 school year, they will have to wear clear plastic or mesh backpacks to school.

Franklin ISD announced the new safety precaution on their website and Facebook page. All Pre-K through 12th grade students will be required to carry a clear plastic or mesh bag. The District said it adopted the new policy with the hope that it will boost security on school campuses and keep students safe.

The district said it will have some backpacks available for purchase at a low cost as the school year approaches.

Franklin ISD's Full Announcement:

Franklin ISD parents: For the 2018-2019 school year, Franklin ISD will be implementing a new backpack policy. All students (PreK-12) may only carry clear plastic or mesh backpacks to all campuses. All other backpacks will not be allowed for safety purposes. Our priority is the safety of our students and hope this policy will help to continue to keep our campuses safe and secure. Female students will be allowed to include a small pouch inside their backpack for personal belongings. The school will have some available to purchase at a low cost as the new school year approaches. Information on bags needed for other school activities will be provided by the coaches and sponsors.

