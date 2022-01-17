Franklin Lions celebrate championship win at evening pep rally

The Lions defeated the Gunter Tigers last month

BRYAN, Texas — It’s been a little over one month since the lions officially became the kings of the jungle, taking down Gunter in Arlington 49-35, to cap off a perfect season.

This Franklin team has been easily one of the best stories in the lone star state, if not the country. Additionally, head coach Mark Fannin was named MaxPrep's Small Town National Coach of the Year.

"It takes a lot of people to win a championship. The community, the fans, the band, the cheerleaders, the dance team, the twirlers, color guard, everyone involved in these Friday night football games," Fannin said. "I got a very special group of young men this, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

The pep rally officially started a little after 6:30 but all players and coaches on the team were signing autographs beforehand for hundreds of Franklin fans in attendance.

During the rally, Franklin Mayor Molly Hedrick officially recognized Dec. 16th after the Lions Football team.

"These young men are all very good, outstanding young men. I'm proud of each and every one of them.," Hedrick said. "I am proud they are from Franklin. They represent us well.'

Not only would the city of Franklin name a day in the teams' honor but Robertson county would as well.