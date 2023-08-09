Fredericksburg farm to honor Reba McEntire with corn maze design

The corn maze at Jenschke Orchards opens on September 15. The design includes her name, Reba, along with a cowboy hat and a heart.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Country Music legend Reba McEntire is being honored with a corn maze design at a farm in Fredericksburg.

The corn maze at Jenschke Orchards opens on September 15. The design includes her name, Reba, along with a cowboy hat, musical notes and a heart.

The Jenschke maze is one of 40 mazes in 24 states around the country dedicated to the country music star. It was designed by corn maze design company The Maize.

In a statement, Reba gave her wholehearted support for the interesting homage.

"While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I've ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn't be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me — farming, family, and friends," said McEntire in a statement. "Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is, and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!"

