Free citizenship classes being offered to the Brazos Valley community

Prices to become a U.S. citizen will soon increase by 20 percent, so those who haven't applied yet are encouraged to do so before the prices rise.

BRYAN, Texas — Prices to become a U.S. citizen are about to drastically increase on October 2, 2020. That's why the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network is encouraging those who haven't applied for citizenship yet to do so before the price rises.

The organization will be putting together a free virtual citizenship course starting August 29. The course will be held every Saturday for nine weeks, and will cover both the naturalization exam and the interview that follows; giving students an opportunity to practice answering questions in English.

Classes will be held on Zoom, and students can access the class on their phone, tablet or computer. English classes will be on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Spanish classes will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

To sign up or learn more about the classes, you can email info@brazosimmigration.com, call 979-393-8228 and leave a message, or contact them on Facebook.