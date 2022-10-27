Bryan Animal Center hosts free microchip and rabies vaccination event

Bring up to four pets and proof of Bryan residency for free vaccinations and microchips.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center will be giving rabies vaccinations and microchips to pets for free on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sue Haswell Memorial Park.

It's important to come early as this will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person will be limited to vaccinations and microchips for four pets and they will need to be on a leash or in a crate.

Visitors will need to provide proof of residency in Bryan to receive these free perks.

If you would like to help reduce check-in time you can pre-register for the event here.