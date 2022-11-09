Enjoy this free roller skating event in downtown Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 10

The event is free for all to attend, but don't forget to bring your own roller skates.

BRYAN, Texas — A free roller skating event will be held in downtown Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 10. The event is free to attend for the public, and will feature music from Downtown Event Services.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 26th street between Main Street and Bryan Avenue in a fenced off area.

The "rink area" will not have a smooth surface like what is found on most indoor rinks, according to the announcement.

The full announcement for the event can be found here on the destination Bryan website.