BRYAN, Texas -- Even if you live somewhere where freezing is uncommon, exposed pipes can be the the most prone to freeze.

Wrapping pipes with heat tape, insulation or even towels and bed sheets, will help lower that risk.

Doors on cabinets under kitchen and bathroom sinks can also be left open. This will let the warmer air in the room to circulate around those pipes.

If you notice your water is running slowly, your pipes may be freezing.

But, there are still steps you can take.

Start a slow drip. This will let water flow through the pipes - making them less vulnerable to freezing.

