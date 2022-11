Admission for the event costs only $1, and there is no pre-registration requirement for the event.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Friday, Nov. 4, the City of College Station will be hosting it's Friday Night Live event at the Lincoln Recreational Center for 5th-8th graders ages 10-14 in the area.

The event will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature food, music, and games.

