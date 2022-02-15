Aggie family turning personal battle into quest for others

After the Hidebrands' daughter was diagnosed at just a year old with cancer, the family decided to help raise money for the research that saved her life.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A family of current and former Aggies have come together to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society after one of their own was diagnosed back in 2015.

The Hildebrand family stepped into new territory in 2015 when their daughter, Hannah, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Christmas Day. Natalie Hildebrand, Hannah's mother, said she remembers the moments leading up to the diagnosis.

“She had an acute virus and was having a difficult time breathing and was just not doing well," Natalie said.

Hannah then regularly had to go for doctor's visits for treatments which Hildebrand said wasn't easy for anyone in the family.

“The diagnosis was just something that was completely unexpected and not something we ever thought we would have to go through," Chris Hildebrand, Hannah's father, said.

However, the Hildebrands said they leaned on their families during this time who provided support through phone calls, kind messages, and provided hope through scripture.

“On mornings of very hard appointments, they were just really supportive in so many different ways," said Hannah's mother.

Hannah was declared cancer free in 2018 after two and a half years of treatment. Now, the family decided to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society after the organization named Hannah an honored hero.

“There are so many treatments and medications that have been developed because of Leukemia and Lymphoma Society," said Natalie.

Her cousins, consisting of several high school students and some current Texas A&M students, have started a fundraiser titled 'Cousins for a Cure.' The Hildebrands said that they've gone to businesses to set up sponsorships and contacted close friends and family to lend support to their $100,000 goal.

“They’re putting a lot of work into this and I think their work is going to pay off because they’re doing so much," said Hannah's mother.

The Hildebrands admit their biggest goal is shedding light on Hannah's story to help other families going through a similar situation to theirs.

“I think you can be such a light. I hope to be such a light to other families that are in the thick of it," said Natalie.