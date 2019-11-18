BRYAN, Texas — Services have been set for Kenny Meadors, the Bryan police officer who died unexpectedly on Saturday.

The visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Callaway - Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. His celebration of life service is set for Thursday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department announced Meadors' passing on its Facebook page early Sunday morning. "Kenny was truly a man of character," the post stated. "He was honest, caring and compassionate and always there when you needed him."

Meadors previously worked for the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Casper Police Department in Wyoming.

City of Bryan Police Department It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of K... enny Meadors Saturday. The Bryan Police Department is devastated at the loss of our brother in blue. We ask for prayers for his family. Kenny was truly a man of character.

ALSO ON KAGS: Unbroken circle: Aggies gather at Bonfire Memorial to honor the 12 lost in '99 collapse

RELATED: Heroes of the Highway pays tribute to special member of the community