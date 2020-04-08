Funeral arrangements set for former State Rep. John Otto

Otto was the vice chancellor and director of local government relations at Texas A&M and served District 18 for 6 terms. He died Saturday from pancreatic cancer.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Funeral services have been set for former State Representative John Otto. Otto was elected to the Texas State House of Representatives and served until 2017 when he chose not to seek reelection. He most recently served as vice chancellor and director of local government relations at Texas A&M.

The funeral service will be Thursday, August 6 at 2 p.m. at A&M Methodist Church at 417 University Drive in College Station. The visitation will also be at this location, starting at 1 p.m.

The graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, August 7 at the State Cemetery at 909 Navasota Street in Austin.

Otto is a graduate of Texas A&M and served as head drum major for the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Otto served District 18 in the Texas Legislature and in 2005, was chosen as Republican Freshman of the Year. He served as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and also was a member of the Legislative Budget Board and the Legislative Audit Committee.

Otto was a proud Aggie and could often be heard telling stories about his time in the Corps of Cadets and as a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. Chancellor Sharp recently surprised Otto just days before his death, informing him the baton carried by the drum major will forever be named in his honor.