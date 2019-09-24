COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Carlynn "Carly" Beatty, the 19-year-old Texas A&M sophomore who died Sept. 21 from injuries suffered in a hit and run crash in College Station, will be laid to rest on October 5.

The visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen and her funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Carly's family is asking for donations towards her medical expenses. If you are planning on attending the services, the family is asking you to wear a TAMU shirt that shows how you know Carly. Carly was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and a member of the Freshman Leadership Organization (FLOC).

HOME | CarlyBeatty A website about Carly Beatty and a place to donate to her cause.

The arrangements are being handled by Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco, where Carly was from. She is being remembered as a kind and generous person, who was always ready to laugh. Carly was studying veterinarian medicine at Texas A&M.

If you would like to donate to her family, you can do so at the link provided above, or on her Facebook donation site. The Facebook site has raised over $85,000 for her care.

Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan, has been arrested in connection with the hit and run case. He is charged with evading arrest, intoxication assault and accident involving serious bodily injury. Police said witnesses watched Puga hit Carly with his car while she was walking with friends on Sept. 14 before he took off without stopping. Puga told police on the night of the crash he was high on cocaine and Xanax, according to court documents.

Pedro Puga, 17, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The new charges are the result of an investigation after police said he hit a woman while driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

Puga had been released from jail on Sept. 15, the day after the crash, but was arrested again on Sept. 20 and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence. He's also facing a new charge of possession of marijuana.

Puga remains in the Brazos County Jail on $252,000 bond.

