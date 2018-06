BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - Results are in after the May 22 primary runoff elections for Brazos County District Clerk and (R) Gabriel Garcia remains the winner.

Recount results show Garcia's had a total of 2353 votes while his opponent Margaret Meece had 2207.

Meece requested recount after initially losing the race by less that 10% of the votes in May.

There is no Democrat running for the position so Garcia will run unopposed during the November election.

