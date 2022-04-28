College Station declares April 28 Coach Gary Blair Day

Blair is well-known both on and off the court in Aggieland. His charity work alone has helped people all over the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coach Gary Blair just can't get enough of College Station and Aggieland. But, the feelings are mutual.

The City of College Station paid homage to one of the most impactful coaches the Brazos Valley has ever seen, on and off the court at Texas A&M.

During Thursday's city council meeting, Mayor Karl Mooney declared April 28 Coach Gary Blair Day in honor of the longtime Women's Basketball Head Coach.

Blair coached for 19 seasons and holds a school record 444 wins in Aggieland. He amassed more than 800 victories during his 37 years as a collegiate head coach and is a member of seven halls of fame. But it's not just Coach's success on the court that has made him a household name in the Brazos Valley. It's what he does off the court that really makes him memorable.

SUBMITTED FOR PUBLIC RECORD 📜



The City of College Station (@CityofCS) has officially proclaimed April 28th as Coach Gary Blair Day. #GigEm



🐐🐐🐐 @12thMan @AggieWBB @CoachGaryBlair pic.twitter.com/672tZtVpsx — Ben Peck (@TheBenPeck) April 28, 2022

Coach Blair works with several charities in the Bryan-College Station area. His charities have raised over $1.4 million since 2003. He also provides funding for multiple charities in the Brazos Valley and works closely with the Special-Olympics Texas. One of those charities is set to tee off on May 5.

While Coach has retired from coaching at Texas A&M, he hasn't let the community go while taking his time off.

"The one thing, I haven't retired from this community. I've only started," Blair said. "It's going to give me more time to stay involved with Coach Blair Charities and other things that are going on."