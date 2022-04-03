Gary Blair returns to Aggieland for the last time as head coach

Hall of fame Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Gary Blair received a water cannon salute to honor his upcoming retirement.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — "This was special. Everything about the week has been special except for how we played the first quarter."

Those were the words of Hall of Fame head coach Gary Blair as his team and staff returned to College Station for the last time this season. Though he has coached his final game for Texas A&M, Coach Blair isn't just going to disappear.

"I'll be in the office tomorrow," Blair said. "So I don't just walk out to the golf course, I might take a peek at it this afternoon though."

Golf is one of Coach's favorite things to do off the court. His 18th annual charity celebration dinner and golf tournament is just around the corner with the proceeds helping support the Special Olympics. His presence in the community is something his players admire most.

A water cannon salute. One last ride for our captain. Welcome back home ❤️ 🛬#GigEm pic.twitter.com/QGRAp6gZHJ — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 3, 2022

"Him being a role model for all of us girls to see how he can get down in his community and support everyone else and support the other teams on campus," Texas A&M senior guard Destiney Pitts said. "I mean he is a true ambassador of what it means to be an Aggie."

After 19 seasons and a school-record 444 wins in Aggieland, Coach Blair is firmly cemented in Brazos County, a place he says he will love forever.

"Living in Bryan-College Station, it does not get any better. This is quality of life right here," Blair said. "This is where you want to be, whether you're an Aggie or whether you're just moving from California or Utah or something. You want to come right here, find your place in this town, what you can do."