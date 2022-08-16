Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

Five businesses in the area were closed for approximately five hours, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.

The department responded to secure the scene and protect the workers.

The gas leak prompted the closure of five businesses in the area for roughly five hours, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.