Injuries reported after natural gas explosion and fire in northwest Harris County

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, five people were injured.

HOUSTON — There’s breaking news out of northwest Harris County, where injuries are reported from a natural gas explosion and fire.

It’s happening in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes. Initial reports are that five people are injured.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it happened with a CenterPoint crew was excavating near a high-pressure natural gas line. The line was apparently hit and exploded.

They tell us no homes were involved and none are on fire. At least five people -- all CenterPoint employees -- were injured, but the severity of injuries isn't yet known.

Cypress Creek EMS is on scene treating those victims.

Crews have shut down Gleannloch and Spring Cypress.

We are following this breaking story and will have any new information as we get it.

Constable Deputies and the Klein Fire Department are working a gas fire in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes



Cypress Creek EMS is on scene treating all the victims.

Gleannloch and Spring Cypress are currently blocked off by emergency crews.



Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/sg1j0weZ9c — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 6, 2021